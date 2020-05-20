• Santos Santiago Esquibel, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $736.
• Noe Gonzales, 200 block of Water St., Kerrville – Evading arrest. $1,500 fine and court costs of $360.
• Rodney Alan Hethcock, 5600 block of Sunup Dr., San Antonio – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Alisha Amber Shackelford, 900 block of Paschal, Kerrville – False report to a police officer. 1 day in jail and court costs of $375.
