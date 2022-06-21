• Brittany Nicole Albarado, 2700 block of Cypress Gardens Blvd., Spring Branch, Texas – Violation of probation. 15 days in jail.
• Jason Paul Alvarado, 100 block of Rocky Hill Rd., Kerrville – Violation of probation. 14 days in jail.
• Kahilah Cloteal Cardenas, 300 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $2,000 fine, 67 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Christopher Allen Cuellar, `100 block of Westminster, Kerrville – Evading arrest, and resisting arrest. $1,000 fine, 349 days in jail and court costs of $600.
• James Forster, homeless, Kerrville – Terroristic threat of family. $500 fine, 56 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Kyle Lee Fox, 300 block of Cottage St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Jonmarc Gonzalez, 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Carolyn Louise Miller, 1700 block of Silver Saddle Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Maria DeJesus Munoz, no known address - Appeal speeding more than 10 percent over the limit. $200 fine, deferred 90 days and court costs of $154.
• David Lee Ontiveros, 100 block of Diana Dr., Kerrville – Violation of probation. 30 days in jail.
• Angel Luciano Arreola-Sanchez, 400 block of Bridle Path, Bandera – Possession of dangerous drugs. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Eric John Alex Sanchez, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $1,000 fine, 31 days in jail and court costs of $818.
• Larry Anthony Thomas Jr., 500 block of Roy St., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Nicole Christina Whitman, 3900 block of E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, Ariz. – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 365 days in jail, deferred 12 months and court costs of $788.
