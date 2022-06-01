Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and filing a false report to induce an emergency response, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on May 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on May 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on May 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Coronado Dr. on May 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating indecency with a child by sexual contact fondling in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on May 23.
• KPD filed a case of assault causing bodily injury in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on May 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, assault, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest, and attempting to take a weapon from a police officer, in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on May 24.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1200 block of E Water St. on May 24.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, assault on a family member to impede breathing, and unlawful restraint, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on May 26.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on May 25.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on May 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750, criminal mischief between $100-$750, and criminal trespass on real property, in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on May 26.
• KPD assisted another agency with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Mile 508 of IH-10 on May 26.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on May 23.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on May 24.
• KPD responded to a major accident on May 26.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for obstructing a highway passageway in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on May 23.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on May 25.
