Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Taylor Rea Raney and Bailey Lynn Russell, Nov. 29.
• Tracy Allen Carusella and Kristin Renee Burns, Nov. 29.
• Pablo Cruces Gonzalez and Kimberly McDonald, Nov. 29.
• Chantell Christian Tait Young and April Michelle Kappers, Nov. 29.
• Brandon S. Garcia Flores and Savannah Rose Trotter, Nov. 30.
• Timothy Michael Crider and Krissy Margarita Garcia, Nov. 30.
• Keith Wayne Odom and Susan Marie Boudreaux, Nov. 30.
• Earl Stuart Gross and Deborah Lee Gross, Dec. 1.
• Matthew Leo Towne and Annabela Marie Carrizales, Dec. 1.
• Michael Louis Innis and Erma Mary Innis, Dec. 1.
• Brock Sanders and Martha Isela Flores, Dec. 3.
• Charles Chase Marshall Burgin and Ashley Ann Etienne, Dec. 3.
• David Kirk Merrington and Bertha Elena Obrien, Dec. 3.
• Matthew Robert Shields and Kayla Rose Amanna, Dec. 3.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Jarrod Nathan Brooks of Kerrville and Sarah Jerusha Brooks of Kerrville, Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.