Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 10.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and tampering with evidence, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 12.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 10.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat against a peace officer, and public intoxication, in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 10.
Robberies
• An arrest was made for robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, a local warrant, and a misdemeanor warrant from another jurisdiction, in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 9.
Burglaries
• Burglary of a building was reported in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 11.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 12.
• KPD is investigating burglary of vehicles reported at KPD on Jan. 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 2300 block of Sailing Way on Jan. 11.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on Jan. 9.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Jan. 11.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle greater than $200 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 12.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 9.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1600 block of Water St. on Jan. 11.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Jan. 12.
