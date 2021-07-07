Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Thomas William Alonzo Jr., 100 block of Gonzales, Junction – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Desiree Hanna Alvarado, 300 block of W Schreiner, Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• John Baptiste Boudreau, 600 block of Paintbrush Hollow, Fredericksburg - Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ernesto Banuelos Guzman, P.O. Box, Comfort - Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Phaedra Burnadette Jones, 1400 block of Park St., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Lee Love, 1000 block of Fourth St., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joel Roger McCan Jr., 400 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Jose Morales Jr., 400 block of North Avenue, Donna – Harassment of a public servant, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• William Nolan, 200 block of 3rd St., Ingram - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• John-Cory Randolph Ubbins, P.O. Box, Center Point – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Eugene Washington Jr., 700 block of Lake Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
