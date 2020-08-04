Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Natasha Nicole Barrera, 600 block of S Eagle St., Fredericksburg – Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 years of age.
• Joey Walter Beadman, 300 block of Paladin Dr., Bandera – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 100 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest with previous conviction.
• Joseph Zachary Diaz, 700 block of Beech St., Kerrville – Obstruction or retaliation.
• Ronald Edward Duckworth Jr., 1100 block of CR 183, Comfort – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Joe Elias Flores, 3300 block of Medina Hwy., Kerrville – Failure to comply with a sex offender's duty to register.
• Artemiy I. Lugin, General delivery, Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Austin Chase McIntire, 200 block of Hamilton St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Chasity Lynn Neugent, 800 block of Wheless St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Daniel Wayne Pate, 800 block of FM 888, Mathis, Texas – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Croix Donovan Pettigrew, 3300 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Angela Dominique Ruiz, 700 block of Hill Country Dr., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated with child less than 15 years of age.
