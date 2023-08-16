Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 100 block of Country Club Dr. on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in Mile 509 of IH-10 on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle, in the 1800 block of Water St. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Meadowview Ln. on Aug. 13.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief less than $100, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on Aug. 7.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief less than $100, in the 900 block of Barnett St. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on Aug. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and public intoxication, in the 2200 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 11.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order, and violation of a protective order two or more times within 12 months, in the 500 block of Ross St. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 400 block of W Water St. on Aug. 8.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and interfering with an emergency call for assistance with previous convictions, on Aug. 9.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Aug. 9.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Aug. 10.
• An arrest was made at KPD for assault on a family member causing bodily injury on Aug. 11.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 11.
• KPD assisted another agency to investigate aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 11.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Mary Francis St. on Aug. 11.
• KPD is investigating kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury, soliciting prostitution, prostitution, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2900 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 13.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, theft from a motor vehicle, and credit card abuse, in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, theft from a motor vehicle, and fraudulent possession of less than five identifying items, in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, in the 800 block of Wheless Ave. on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 13.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property less than $100 from a building in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 12.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Aug. 7.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Aug. 9.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Aug. 13.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 7.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property, and resisting arrest, in the 3900 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 9.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Rolling Green Dr. on Aug. 9.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of E water St. on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 reported at KPD on Aug. 13.
