Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Cody Wayne Bates, 300 block of Woodlawn St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.
• Matthew Kaylin Iverson, 400 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Oscar Limon, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Jesus David Maldonado Martinez, 400 block of Schreiner St., Kerrville – Indecency with a child.
• Shae Aaron McCan, 900 Junction Hwy. Kerrville – Three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Juliana Reyes, 11900 block of Horse Canyon, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
