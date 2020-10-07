Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Jacob Joseph Elijah Bailey, 1500 block of Memory Ln., Coco, Fla. – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Michael David Barratt, 700 block of Hill Country Dr., Kerrville – Intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled.
• Zackery Landon Clark, 1400 block of Park St., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• David Joseph Crouse, 300 block of Barnett St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge.
• John-Luke Alexander Flores, 400 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and habitual manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Patricia Lynn Garces, 200 block of Indian Creek, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Steven Garcia, Jr., 1700 block of S Hamilton, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery with unlawful intent of a simulated controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Tracy Arvel Henry, P.O. Box, Pettis, Texas – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Clavius Dietrich Hierholzer, 300 block of Treasure Hills, Kerrville – Two counts possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Jimmy Lee McElhaney, 400 block of 10-Mile Rd., Ferris, Texas – Invasive visual recording.
• Krista Nicole Noseff, 100 block of Gonzales St., Junction – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery with unlawful intent of a simulated controlled substance.
• Ivan D. Robles Navejas, 400 block of Center Point Dr., Center Point – Four counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a motor vehicle, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Andrew John Schermerhorn, 100 block of Harless Way, Center Point - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery with unlawful intent of a simulated controlled substance.
• Armando Soto Jr., 400 block of Charles St., Kerrville – Attempted fabrication of physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
