Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Desiree Hanna Alvarado, 300 block of W Schreiner, Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• David Wayne Amos, 6100 block of Springtime, San Antonio – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Jason Ray Arntfield, 100 block of Storage Ln., Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Joseph Bell, 1300 block of Clinton Park, Houston – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary of a building, attempting to commit theft of less than $30,000 from an ATM, criminal mischief between $30,000-$150,000, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and evading arrest with previous convictions.
• Bernabe M. Cavasos, 500 block of Avenue E, Victoria – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jeremiah Deshaun Cook, 200 block of Jack Nixon Rd., Fredericksburg – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Charley Drew Curry Jr., 15100 Vickery Dr., Houston – Criminal mischief between $30,000-$250,000, and attempt to commit theft of less than $30,000 from an ATM.
• Elizabeth Dawn Evans, 300 block of Cave Springs Dr., Hunt – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Douglas Sterling Fuller, 300 block of Cave Springs Dr., Hunt - Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Eric Evan Garza, 1000 block of Pinnacle View Dr. W, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ishmael Lester Harrison, 1300 block of Clinton Park St., Houston - Criminal mischief between $30,000-$250,000, and attempt to commit theft of less than $30,000 from an ATM.
• Robert Miles Hatchett Jr., 300 block of George Ct., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
• Christopher Lee Kidd, P.O. Box, Barker, Texas – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jerome Lawrence Kojis, 200 block of E Davis, Kerrville – Assault of a family member causing bodily injury with previous convictions.
• Robert Anthony Lamb, 3300 block of Riverside Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose Enrique Lopez, 2700 block of Avenue D, Ingleside, Texas – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Kye Love, 7400 block of Meadow Breeze, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Raul Rogelio Mejia aka Albert Mejia, General Delivery, Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Michael Lynn Obrien, 500 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville – Intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled.
• Jesus Israel Pena, 300 block of Meadowview, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Lacey Gwendolyn Petty, 300 block of W Austin St., Fredericksburg – Attempted manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose Pina, 100 block of Val Verde Ln., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Gumersindo Rios, 100 block of Deer Run Old Loop, Bandera – Sexual assault of a child, and assault on a family or house member to impede breathing,
• Fallon Jean Rodriguez, 200 block of D St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Vincent Jeffrey Seard, 14700 block of Steeplechase, Houston – Capital murder.
• Kayla Denee Stewart, 3300 block of Legion, Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Allen Switzer, 100 block of Michon Dr. S, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
