Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jeffrey Earl Blakeley and Suzanne Marie Speckine, March 5.
• Vanessa Marie Castillo and Priscella Ann Rosales, March 5.
• David Gerald Carper and Elizabeth Marie Young, March 5.
• Vincent Benedict Durbin and Donna Riley Harris, March 6.
• Jeffrey Adam Gaddy and Samara Bliss Roberts, March 9.
• William Harold Tyler and Kathleen Joyce Ivey, March 10.
• Trey Alan Cooley and Kristen Michelle Brogden, March 11.
• Linda Jean Green and Larissa Dee Melton, March 12.
• Taylor Bishop Huse and Victoria Parker Bell, March 12.
Divorces
No divorces were reported this week.
