• Rickey Cantu, 300 block of Booster, Center Point – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $100 fine and court costs of $403.
• Amber Deann Cosby, 300 block of Lake Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $488.
• Luke Daniel Elwood, 500 block of Florence St., Kerrville – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Erica Renae Lopez, 300 block of Winship Rd., Pleasanton, Texas – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, deferred 3 months and court costs of $423.
• Tyler Blaine Mobley, 200 block of Oak Leaf Dr., Ingram – Attempt to possess less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $91.
• Santiago Ochoa, 7900 block of Broadway St., San Antonio – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $750 fine and court costs of $353.
• James Allen Robertson IV, 2000 block of Willow Cove, Zapata, Texas – Three counts of bail jumping, and violation of a protective order. $0 fine, 43 days in jail and court costs of $1,430.
