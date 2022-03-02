Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Allen A. Christopherson and Barbara Burleson Jordan, Feb. 22.
• Evan Patric Lope and Valerie Ann Garcia, Feb. 22.
• Porfirio Cardoso Garcia and Bianett Guadalupe Zarate Hernandez, Feb. 22.
• Johnny Raul Rodriguez and Melissa Ann Disman, Feb. 23.
• Salvador Ramirez Lira and Rosanna Vizcayno, Feb. 23.
• Joseph Donald Graham and Talaya Shea Parrish, Feb. 24.
• Daniel Paul Taylor and Candice Michelle Hyten, Feb. 24.
• Elijah Michael Duran and Cameron Marie Blevins, Feb. 25.
• Jonathan Micah Montgomery and Kimberlee Dawn Coffee, Feb. 25.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Emma Louada Raschke and Donald Wayne Raschke of Kerrville, Feb. 23.
