Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Tivy St. on Sept. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and criminal trespass on real property in the 600 block of Goss St. on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of E Main St. on Oct. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 2700 block of Legion Dr. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 2.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated, in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Oct. 1.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Westminster St. on Sept. 26.
• An arrest was made for assault of a pregnant person at a disturbance call in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Sept. 26.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Webster Ave. on Sept. 26.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1000 block of Tivy St. on Oct. 1.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1000 block of Guadalupe St. on Sept. 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1800 block of Broadway on Sept. 28.
• KPD is investigating theft of a controlled substance less than $150,000 in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 28.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse reported at KPD on Sept. 28.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument between $2,500-$30,000 in the 600 block of Main St. on Sept. 29.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on Sept. 30.
• An arrest was made for theft less than $100 in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 1.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent possession of less than five credit cards, and ATM fraud, in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 2.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Sept. 26.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 26.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr. on Sept. 27.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Mae Dr. on Sept. 27.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Main St. N on Sept. 30.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of McFarland St. on Sept. 30.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a disabled vehicle on Sept. 26.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 26.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 29.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 30.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on Sept. 30.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1600 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 30.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 30.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2100 block of Waterfront Dr. on Oct. 1.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Main St. on Sept. 27.
• KPD is investigating evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 28.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made for allowing a dog to run at large on an animal complaint in the 2300 block of Trails End Ln. on Sept. 30.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Fifer St. on Oct. 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 2.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 2.
