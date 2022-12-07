Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Gregorio Adrian Avilez, 500 block of Peterson St., Kerrville – Reckless serious bodily injury of a child/elderly/disabled.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Gregorio Adrian Avilez, 500 block of Peterson St., Kerrville – Reckless serious bodily injury of a child/elderly/disabled.
• Jonathan Lee Diaz, 100 block of Sweetwater, Kerrville – Continuous violence against the family.
• Michael Fuentes, 200 block of Lavonia Pl., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Katie Shea Givens, 300 block of Queen Bee Dr. W, Ingram – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Tamala Spring Groff, 6600 block of Flintdale Lp., San Antonio – Burglary of a building, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sincere Aseyd Harrison, 8100 block of Southwestern Blvd., Dallas – Smuggling of persons with a firearm.
• Miguel Alexander Montoto, 200 block of Englewood Dr., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Linda Danielle Munoz, 100 block of Ridge Crest Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Loretta Elizabeth Penny, 13700 block of Rolling Hills Ln., Dallas - Smuggling of persons with a firearm.
• Jonah Kai Stone, 1300 block of Alice St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.