Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1700 block of 1st St. on Aug. 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Riverside Dr. on Aug. 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 100 block of Meeker Rd. on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 7.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1900 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 1600 block of Thompson Dr. S on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, failure to identify giving false information, and a felony warrant from another agency, in Mile 510 of IH-10 on Aug. 3.
• An arrest was made for two counts of manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of more than 400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana, possession of less than one oz. of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a weapon, in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 6.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous conviction in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 3.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a weapon of a family member, and tampering with evidence, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 5.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 6.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 2100 block of Old FM 689 on Aug. 1.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent possession or use of less than 5 credit cards, and ATM fraud, in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 2.
• KPD is investigating two cases of hindering secured creditors between $2,500-$30,000 in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 3.
• KPD is investigating hindering secured creditors between $750-$2,500 in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 4.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 500 block of Valley Dr. on Aug. 4.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500, and theft of a firearm, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 5.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of E Davis St. on Aug. 7.
• KPD is investigating swindling, and failure to identify with fugitive intent, in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 7.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Aug. 1.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 1.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Westminster St. on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 500 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Upper St. on Aug. 3.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1000 block of Nancy Beth Dr. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1000 block of Nancy Beth Dr. N on Aug. 6.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Aug. 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Quinlan St. on Aug. 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 5.
• KPD responded to two major accidents on Aug. 6.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating making a false alarm or report in the 200 block of C St. on Aug. 3.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, in the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 5.
• KPD assisted EMS in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Aug. 6.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Thompson Dr. S on Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.