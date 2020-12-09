Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Main St. on Nov. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Spence St. on Dec. 1
• An arrest was made for a minor driving under the influence in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 1
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2500 block of Rogers Cir. on Dec. 2
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 3
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on Dec. 3
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 100 block of Water St. on Dec. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle greater than $200 in the 500 block of Webster Ave. on Dec. 4.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Earl Garrett on Dec. 1
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1100 block of Warbler Dr. on Dec. 3
Assaults
• KPD filed a case of family violence assault causing bodily injury, family violence assault by bodily contact, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on Dec. 3
• KPD is investigating forcible fondling of a child in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Dec. 4.
• An arrest was made for harassment, and resisting arrest in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 5.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Dec. 6.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 6.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on Nov. 30.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 1
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 4.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 4.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 300 block of Englewood Dr. on Dec. 5.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Nov. 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Quinlan St. on Dec. 1
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Dec. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Peterson Dr. on Dec. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on Dec. 6.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 30.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 5000 block of Hwy. 27 on Dec. 2
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Clay St. on Dec. 2
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1100 block of Jefferson St. on Dec. 4.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 6.
