Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jesus Angel Lopez and Cynthia Maria Zuniga, April 30.
• Joshua Michael Samolsky and Kayti Yvonne Sissel, April 30.
• Adialberto Carrizales and Maria Luisa Flores, May 3.
• Nicolas John Mocio and Brianna Michele Fisher, May 3.
• Martin Perry Thompson and Jessica Leal, May 4.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Shannon Geneen Gray of Kerrville and John Andrew Gray of Kerrville, May 6.
