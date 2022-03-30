Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Timothy Lee Thomason and Carrie Lynn Farmer, March 18.
• David Dean McClung and Carole Susan Moore, March 18.
• Danielle Mae Patton and Skyler Rheann Cleveland, March 21.
• Rene Edward Lira and Karan Ann Butler, March 21.
• Alexander Juskovic and Lori Gay Young, March 22.
• Victoria Michelle Marshall and Lyndi Annisa Purnamasari, March 22.
• William Joseph Rothrock and Sharon Lee Owen, March 22.
• Charles Richard Wakeley and Leilani Anne Cutler, March 23.
• Clayson Howard Lambert and Joyce Elaine Rutan, March 24.
• Vernon William Wahrmund and Melanie Mae McDaniel, March 24.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Aaron Joseph Kolterjahn of Marble Falls and Chelsea Kolterjahn of Kerrville, March 23.
