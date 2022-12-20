Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, violation of a protective order, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of W Water St. on Dec. 17.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, minor in possession of tobacco products, and a local warrant, on a city ordinance violation call in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Dec. 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of a dangerous drug, criminal mischief less than $100, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 700 block of Main St. on Dec. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of a dangerous drug, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 17.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2500 block of E Main St. on Dec. 18.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 3600 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 1200 block of Water St. on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 400 block of Peterson Dr. on Dec. 17.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a coin-operated machine, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 13.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 13.
• An arrest was made for theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use of between 10-50 credit cards, and wire fraud, in the 600 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 600 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Dec. 17.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Main St. on Dec. 18.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Dec. 12.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and a local warrant, in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Dec. 15.
• Arrests were made for six misdemeanor warrants, four felony warrants, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 100 block of Main St. on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on Dec. 16.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 100 block of Water St. on Dec. 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Dec. 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Dec. 16.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Dec. 12.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 13.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 13.
• An arrest was made for false report of an emergency in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for smuggling of persons, human trafficking, and involuntary servitude, at Mile Marker 508 of IH-10 on Dec. 15.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 17.
