Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 29.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension of a known felon, and an arrest warrant, in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Sept. 30.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating indecent assault in the 700 block of Earl Garrett on Sept. 27.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing, and terroristic threat of the family, in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 29.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call in the 900 block of Lytle St. on Sept. 30.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Mill Run on Sept. 27.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 28.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of George Ct. on Sept. 28.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Robinson Ave. on Sept. 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Sept. 30.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating a major accident in the 2600 block of Medina Hwy. on Sept. 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:22 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 5:48 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 28.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 29.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 800 block of Thompson Dr. on Sept. 29.
Other Offenses
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Sept. 27.
• KPD is investigating Class C criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Sept. 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 29.
