Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Raul Daniel Mejia and Elizabeth Boytes Marquez, April 27.
• Austin Richie Galifaro and Kimberlyn Reeh Billeiter, April 30.
• Dakota Henry Elmore and Megan Michelle Wiederwax, May 1.
• Justin Brandon Garcia and Amanda Leigh Shows, May 1.
• James Lee Bagley and Kayla Shree Long, May 4.
• Jeffrey Alan Haverlah and Sandra Marie Leos, May 5.
• Matthew Thomas Skowron and Megan Nicole White, May 6.
• Christopher Donnell Rodriguez and Iris Mable Nieto, May 6.
• Douglas John McMillian and Cheri Suzanne Smith, May 6.
• Kyler Wayne Stephens and Bria Raye Thatcher, May 7.
• Albert Pauwels Busby and Dana Michelle Dozier, May 7.
No Divorces were reported this week.
• xxx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.