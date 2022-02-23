• Philip Noah Jimenez, 400 block of Bow Ln., Kerrville – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 274 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Virginia Inez Raper, 200 block of Childs St., Ingram – Two counts of attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $1,000 fine and court costs of $232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.