Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Anthony Plata Albiter, 22300 Pastel Ln., Spring, Texas – Five counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit, and smuggling of a person less than 18 years of age.
• Anthony Jeffrey Baldwin, 300 block of Upper St., Kerrville – Intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled.
• Matthew Ryan Carr, 100 block of Melrose Dr., Fredericksburg – Soliciting of prostitution of another person.
• Candace Renee Carrington, 100 block of Michon Dr. S, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Marquise Damon Collins, 1100 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
• William Franklin Gadberry, 1200 block of Big Lake, San Antonio – Soliciting of prostitution of another person.
• Jonathan Lee Gonzales, 13100 Stonefield Dr. Houston – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Kristine Nicole Gragg, 3300 block of Killingsworth Ln., Pflugerville, Texas – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, five counts of smuggling of persons, and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
• Alejandro Sergio Guerrero, 200 block of 1st St., Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Oscar Leonides Herrera, 1700 block of Park St., Kerrville – Soliciting of prostitution of another person.
• Lavonna Lee Hix, 100 block of Bowlin Dr., Center Point – Intentionally abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
• Juan Carlos Javier Jr., 23700 block of Huron St., Spring, Texas - Five counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit, and smuggling of a person less than 18 years of age.
• Joshua Duane Daniel Jones, 5300 block of Wimberly Spring Ct., Midland, Texas – Tampering with evidence to impair investigation.
• Christopher Scott Jony, 200 block of Sandy Elm Rd., La Vernia, Texas - Soliciting of prostitution of another person.
• Donald Eugen Kampfhenkel, 2000 block of Lime Creek Dr., Kerrville - Soliciting of prostitution of another person.
• Paz Joaquin Martinez, 3700 block of Meadowlark Ave., San Antonio - Soliciting of prostitution of another person, and manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Noel Moran, 100 block of Ten West Dr., Comfort – Tampering with evidence to impair investigation, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sheridan Lance Rippy, 300 block of N Ranch House Rd., Kerrville - Soliciting of prostitution of another person.
• Tristan Saunders, 100 block of Bowlin Ln., Center Point - Intentionally abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
• Sam Junior Son, 400 block of Talon Ridge, San Antonio - Soliciting of prostitution of another person, and soliciting of prostitution of another person below the age of 18.
• Tana Virdell Watson, 100 block of Jasper Ln., Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
