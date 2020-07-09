Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and an arrest warrant, in the 300 block of W Main St. on July 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on July 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on July 5.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, in the 3700 block of Loop 534 on July 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, in the 900 block of North St. on July 5.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and an arrest warrant, in the 600 block of Main St. N on June 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 2100 block of West Ln. on July 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on July 1.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license, driving without insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on July 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 3100 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on July 5.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 5.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member in the 1200 block of 3rd St. on June 29.
• KPD is investigating a terroristic threat in the 300 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on June 30.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on June 30.
• KPD is investigating a terroristic threat in the 500 block of Main St. on July 1.
• An arrest was made for unlawful restraint, and continuous violence against the family, in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on July 4.
• KPD is investigating assault, stalking, and violation of a protective order in the 300 block of W Main St. on July 5.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on June 30.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Carmichael St. on July 5.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for forgery of a government instrument, and an arrest warrant, in the 900 block of Wheless Ave. on June 29.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 30.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on July 4.
• KPD is investigating theft of motor vehicle parts between $100-$750 in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 5.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Grace Ln. on July 3.
• A warrant was served in the 2800 block of Hunt St. on July 4.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 29.
• KPD Responded to a major accident in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on June 30.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of E Davis St. on June 30.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on July 3.
• KPD is investigating unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on July 3.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 170 block of 1st St. on July 4.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 100 block of Park Ln. on July 5.
