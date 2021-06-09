Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Broadway on June 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 400 block of W Water St. on June 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on June 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on June 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of A St. N on June 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on June 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Holdsworth Dr. on June 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Southway Dr. on June 6.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and an arrest warrant, in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. N on June 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on June 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2400 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and an arrest warrant, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of 28-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated, at a major accident in the 4000 block of Loop 534 on June 5.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and an arrest warrant, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 6.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 6.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Cottage St. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for intentional injury of a child/elderly/disabled, interfering with an emergency call, driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, and continuous violence against the family, in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and public intoxication, in the 2000 block of West Lane on June 3.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on June 3.
• KPD is investigating stalking reported at the police station on June 5.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication, and assault on a public servant, in the 2500 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 6.
Robberies
• KPD is investigating robbery, and interfering with an emergency call, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 1.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1100 block of Nancy Beth Dr. on June 1.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750, possession of tobacco products by a minor, and failure to identify, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 31.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on June 1.
• A warrant arrest was made, and KPD is investigating criminal trespass, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1600 block of Water St. on June 3.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 3000 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 5.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 31.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 5.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Myrta St. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating a disturbance in the 700 block of Gilmer St. on May 31.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on May 31.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass of a habitation, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for interfering with an emergency call in the 600 block of Oak Valley Dr. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Earl Garrett on June 5.
