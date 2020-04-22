Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on April 14.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on April 14.
• A warrant arrest was made, with public intoxication, evading arrest with previous convictions, and failure to identify a fugitive from justice, in the 600 block of Milton St. on April 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on April 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Park Ln. on April 18.
Drug Offenses
• A warrant arrest was made, with three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 200 block of Hamilton St. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of W Water St. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Jefferson St. on April 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Clay St. on April 17.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, and terroristic threat in the 3000 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1000 block of Donna Kay Dr. on April 14.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 200 block of W Main St. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 600 block of Hillside Dr. on April 14.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 300 block of Main St. on April 14.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1300 block of Jefferson St. on April 14.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 1500 block of Jefferson St. on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.