• Paula Marie Bess, 100 block of Kathy Dr., Kerrville – Making a false statement to law enforcement. $750 fine, deferred nine months and court costs of $360.
• Jose Manuel Campos Estrada, 800 block of Paschal St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, reckless driving, duty on striking an unattended vehicle. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $1,254.
• Jose Alberto Londono, 15500 block of Wood Worrel, San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $640.
• Jerry Wayne Word Jr., 5300 block of Smith Rd., Von Ormy – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 36 days in jail and court costs of $403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.