• Erick Efrain Pinon Aguilar, 800 block of Quinlan St., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture more than $200. $10 fine, 81 days in jail and court costs of 35.
• Alex Lee Constante, 1600 block of Ave. B, Hondo – Assault causes bodily injury. $750 fine, 54 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Natalie Rian Dowling, 100 block of Plaza Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $488.
• James Thomas Lovett, Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $838.
• Reynaldo Mejia Jr., 2400 block of Calavaras, San Antonio – Criminal mischief between $100-$750. $500 fine, 93 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Mary Jennifer Nielsen, 3000 block of Stanford Ct., Tyler – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Nakai Lynn Reece, unit block of Juniper Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $500 fine and court costs of $493.
• Cyndi Ann Smith, 26000 block of N Ranch Rd. 1674, Junction – Theft of property between $100-$750. $10 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $370.
