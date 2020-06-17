• Nicholas Anthony Franklin, 200 block of Hickory Hill Dr., La Vernia – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon knuckles, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 352 days in jail and court costs of $900.
• Joe Miguel A. Saldana, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $300.
