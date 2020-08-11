• Aaron Jarrell Fagins, 14900 block of Earl Grey Ln., Pflugerville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 46 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Rene Ruben Herrera, 100 block of Voges Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Taylor Hines McGuire, 100 block of Loop 13, Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call. $500 fine, 17 days in jail and court costs of $1,000.
• Cody Wade Olsen, 800 block of Lamar St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 9 months of probation and court costs of $768.
