Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• David Martinez Castillo, 2800 Nichols St., Kerrville – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Michael Kevin David, 100 block of Lillian, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cristina Nicole Garcia, 3000 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jason Alan Gray, 12400 block of Starcrest Dr., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• William Becker Hanson Jr., 100 block of Candlelite Dr., Ingram – Attempt to commit indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Diane Killeen, 300 block of Center Ave., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Victor Barron Montanez, 2100 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Richard Lee Reyes, 300 block of Loyal Valley Rd., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Addison McKenna Schuknecht, 5100 block of King Richard Row, Midland, Texas – Abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
• Kyler Stephens, 2200 block of E Main St., Uvalde, Texas – Burglary of a building.
• Devin Lee Woodruff, 200 block of Johnny Ringo, Bandera – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.