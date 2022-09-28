Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated second offense in the 600 block of Harper Rd. on Sept. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and criminal trespass on real property, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 at a minor accident in the 100 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Sept. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Hummingbird Ln. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 400 block of McFarland St. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Main St. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated on a disturbance call in the 100 block of Hugo St. on Sept. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Sept. 25.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for unlawfully carrying a weapon by a felon, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, at a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Jackson Rd. on Sept. 24.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 3400 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia on a suspicious circumstances call in the 100 block of Homestead Dr. on Sept. 25.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 19.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Sept. 20.
• KPD filed a case of assault on a security officer in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 20.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Valley Dr. on Sept. 22.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of Manor Dr. on Sept. 23.
• Assault was reported in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 23.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct, and simple assault, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 24.
Burglaries
• An arrest was made for burglary of a habitation intending another felony, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for burglary of motor vehicles, theft from a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, a minor consuming alcohol, duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, and resisting arrest, in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Sept. 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of more than 10 sheep/swine/goats less than $150,000 in the 300 block of Main St. on Sept. 20.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 25.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of F St. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of F St. on Sept. 20.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 24.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle at a minor accident in the 1000 block of Ford St. on Sept. 24.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief less than $100 in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Sept. 19.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1700 block of Deer Trl. on Sept. 19.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1700 block of First St. on Sept. 19.
• A missing person was reported in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 20.
• KPD is investigating making a false statement to a law enforcement officer in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 22.
• KPD is investigating an abandoned vehicle in the 800 block of Gilmer St. on Sept. 22.
