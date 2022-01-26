Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Michael Anthony Daluz and Kirstie Lynn Strickland, Jan. 18.
• Benjamin Wesley Gardner and Michele Andrion Gomez, Jan. 18.
• Martin Garcia Garcia and Kaileen Elizabeth Nava, Jan. 18.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• xxxx
