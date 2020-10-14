Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Patrick Alois Monestier and Samantha Megan Melton, Oct. 2.
• Brandon Lee Williams and Meghan Danielle Holcombe, Oct. 2.
• Dominic Devon Vargas and Kassandra Lynn Jimenez, Oct. 2.
• Michael Edward Flores and Courtney Peters Hartman, Oct. 5.
• Christopher Paul Campbell and Crystal Brandy Schlueter, Oct. 5.
• Kyle Garrett McCormick and Lauren Ashley McDonald, Oct. 6.
• Emily Farris Gaudier and Meredith Elaine Peck, Oct. 6.
• Ruben Anthony Nino and Joy Susanne Kretzer, Oct. 6.
• Robert O’Brian Villarreal and Fatima Nazarena Gonzalez, Oct. 6.
• Curtis Michael Loy and Angelina Kalani Martinez, Oct. 7.
• Timothy Gene Thompson and Saphire Marie Hurlbert, Oct. 7.
• Tommy Eddie Hill and Margo Rena Leal, Oct. 7.
• Antonio Lopez Parra and Brenda Castanon, Oct. 7.
• William Patrick Miller and Georgia Kate Redman, Oct. 8.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Steven Alvous Henley of Denver, N.C. and Judy Nichols Henley of Kerrville, Oct. 2.
• Lacey Danielle Darnell of Concan and Thomas Neal Darnell of Kerrville, Oct. 6.
