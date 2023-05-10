Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Juan Manuel Garza Jr., 100 block of Brink St., Center Point - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ruben Castillo Gonzales, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age.
• Christian Julian Hernandez, 400 block of Patriot Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Josiah Kenny Ray Isom, 4300 block of Locust Ave., Odessa, Texas - Possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ralph Navarrette Jr., 200 block of Yorktown Blvd., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
