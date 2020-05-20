Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Shane Avery McRorey and Tuesday Virginia Wendel, May 11.
• Brendon Royce Graff and Callie Jane Gargano, May 11.
• Felix Villarreal and Stephanie Marie Monson, May 11.
• James Arthur Wilson and Carol Jean Hardt, May 12.
• Nicole Layne Hyatt and Brittany Mchel Beaty, May 12.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Vickie Ann Banks of Kerrville and Jeffrey Scott Banks of Kerrville, May 8.
• Nicole Lynn Richard of Kerrville and Charles James Richard II of Kerrville, May 8.
