Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 300 block of Water St. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Lowry St. on Sept. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and an arrest warrant, in the 3000 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Guadalupe St. on Sept. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 7000 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on Sept. 8.
• Public intoxication was reported in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of E Main on Sept. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Sept. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 12.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating sale of tobacco products to a minor in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Thompson Dr. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of Main St. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, intoxication assault with a motor vehicle with serious bodily injury, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 300 block of Main St. on Sept. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance on a suspicious circumstance call in the 400 block of Lytle St. on Sept. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass, in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 11.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact, unlawful restraint, and interfering with an emergency call, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 3.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Sept. 4.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on Sept. 4.
• KPD is investigating indecent assault in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. N on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, reckless driving, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, taking a weapon from an officer, and aggravated assault against a public servant, in the 100 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 6. See Page 2.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact on a public intoxication call in the 1600 block of Water St. on Sept. 6.
• KPD is investigating reckless bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled reported at KPD on Sept. 7.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 600 block of Travis St. on Sept. 7.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 600 block of Lois St. on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing, unlawful restraint, and interfering with an emergency call, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 9.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 10.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of family in the 600 block of Harper Rd. on Sept. 10.
• KPD is investigating family violence threat by intimidation in the 1900 block of West Ln. on Sept. 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building in the 2000 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 3.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 100 block of Main St. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 4.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 5.
• KPD Is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 7.
• Theft was reported at KPD on Sept. 8.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 9.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 9.
• KPD is investigating fraud, and theft, in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on Sept. 10.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 11.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 with previous convictions, and criminal trespass, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 11.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 11.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Rodriguez St. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of 3rd St. on Sept. 4.
• KPD responded to a brush fire in the 1900 block of Thurman St. on Sept. 6.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct at a disturbance in the 400 block of Beech St. on Sept. 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Sept. 7.
• A civil problem was reported in the 2100 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 9.
