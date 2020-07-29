Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• James Patrick Rios and Sandra Fuentes Rangel, July 17.
• Ryan Robinson Rendon and Andrea Grace Gummere, July 17.
• Aaron Micah Miller and Kimberly Denise Martinez, July 20.
• Jay Lawrence Poth II and Lois Albrecht Haufler, July 21.
• Jeremy Gonzales and Maria Concepcion Aguirre Trujillo, July 21.
• Jose Cristobal Garcia Echeverria and Sandy Aquado Rodelo, July 22.
• Jessica Elizabeth Cogan and Ashlee Marie Melvin, July 23.
• Aaron Michael Thomas Hulce and Angelica Maria Rodriguez, July 23.
Divorces
No divorces were reported this week.
