Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 400 block of Ward St. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 900 block of Main St. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2200 block of Zysco Ln. on Jan. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 600 block of Main St. on Jan. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest, on a suspicious circumstances call at KPD on Jan. 23.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for running a stop sign, making a false statement to a police officer, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana, two counts of possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 15.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on Jan. 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana at a traffic stop in the 700 block of Water St. on Jan. 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Mae Dr. on Jan. 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana on a suspicious vehicle call in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and possession of dangerous drugs, in the 700 block of North St. on Jan. 22.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury, and assault by contact, in the 200 block of Peterson Farm Rd. on Jan. 14.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Jan. 19.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault by forcible fondling in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury reported at KPD on Jan. 22.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 23.
Robberies
• KPD assisted another agency investigating a robbery in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on Jan. 20.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 1000 block of Edinburgh Dr. on Jan. 14.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 14.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 600 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 14.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of W Main St. on Jan. 14.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 400 block of Lake Dr. on Jan. 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a building in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Jan. 16.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $750-$2,500 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 17.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 500 block of Main St. on Jan. 17.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 18.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 18.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 18.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 19.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument of the elderly reported at KPD on Jan. 20.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on Jan. 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 21.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 21.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 22.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 22.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 23.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 23.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 15.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle greater than $200 in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 16.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 19.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:29 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on Jan. 21.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 4700 block of Hwy. 27 on Jan. 18.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2800 block of Maple St. on Jan. 21.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass of a habitation, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 22.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Water St. on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.