Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• David Wesley Koller and Lisa Marie Neyhart, Nov. 13.
• Enrique Vengas Falcon and Vanessa Ramirez Pescador, Nov. 13.
• John Llewellyn Hazard, Jr. and Stephanie Rene Sill, Nov. 13.
• Omar Islas and Sylvia Sanchez Coronado, Nov. 16.
• Ethan Ryan Digby and Alexis Maria Turner, Nov. 17.
• Corbin Douglas Thompson and Katherine Ann Howard-Marlow, Nov. 17.
• John Phillipe Ayres and Alisa Faithe Oldham, Nov. 17.
• David Oranday and Diana Sanchez, Nov. 18.
• Arthur Ambrosio Garcia, Jr. and Barbara Ann Olvedo, Nov. 18.
• Ronald Jay Carpenter and Gena Carol Robertson, Nov. 19.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Maria Cantu Ortega of Kerrville and Edward Joe Ortega of Edinburg, Nov 16.
• Heidi Kay Schiek of Boerne and Trenton Crawford Schiek of Kerrville, Nov 16.
• Marissa Vay Chatagnier of Kerrville and Aaron James Chatagnier of Kerrville, Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.