• Will Anderwald, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Shane Rene Conner, 200 block of Shady Ln., Seguin, Texas – Violation of probation. 5 days in jail.
• Jayci Jewel Harper, Unit block of Lois Kay, Harper – Theft of property between $750-$2,500, making a false report to a police officer, and bail jumping. 139 days in jail and court costs of $1,230.
• Michael Robert-W Haynes, 6100 block of Eckhert Rd., San Antonio – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine,1 month of probation and court costs of $310.
• Sirroc Mashun Houston, 200 block of Upper St., Kerrville – Criminal trespass and reckless driving. $1,500 fine, 20 days in jail and court costs of $688.
• Laurie Ann Lynn, 500 block of Oak Haven Rd., Fredericksburg – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $343.
• Lindsay Ellen Mirick, 800 block of Earl Garrett, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $496.
• Travis Ben Schafer, 300 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
