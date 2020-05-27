Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Pearl St. on May 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 20.
Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on May 18.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 1000 block of Tivy St. on May 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Broadway on May 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Tennis St. on May 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on May 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Main St. on May 20.
Assaults
• Assault was reported in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on May 18.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1000 block of Pinnacle View Dr. on May 20.
• An arrest was made for assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on May 20.
• KPD is investigating assault of a family member with previous convictions in the 3000 block of Nichols St. on May 20.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating duties upon striking a structure with a motor vehicle in the 200 block of W Water St. on May 18.
• KPD is investigating accident involving injury and accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle at a major accident in the 500 block of Paschal Ave. on May 19.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of W Water St. on May 19.
• KPD is investigating indecent exposure in the 500 block of Jefferson St. on May 19.
