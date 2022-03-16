Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 300 block of Holdsworth Dr., on March 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on March 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on March 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on March 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Mallard Way on March 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on March 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 500 block of Thompson Dr. on March 13.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Barnett St. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 600 block of Milton St. on March 13.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 3100 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 12.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 200 block of Pearl St. on March 8.
• KPD is investigating Class C assault, and terroristic threat to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on March 10.
• An arrest was made for simple assault, and assault on a family member causing bodily injury, in the 800 block of Tomahawk Trl. on March 12.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 12.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of motor vehicle parts, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on March 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting property between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 8.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 12.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 12.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on March 9.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and display of a fictitious license or registration, in the 1600 block of Broadway on March 12.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct fighting in the 400 block of Ruth St. on March 12.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on March 13.
