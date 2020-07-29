Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Donicio Daniel Aleman, 1300 block of North St., Kerrville – Two counts of injury to a child/disabled/elderly with intent to cause bodily injury, and assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Daniel Ray Ayala, 1300 block of Fifth St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Charles Richard Bergendahl, P.O. Box, Los Fresnos, Texas – Assault on a peace officer.
• Mario Sanmiguel Castillo, III, 200 block of Palmer St., Kerrville - Injury to a child/disabled/elderly with intent to cause bodily injury.
• Whitney Leann Chapman, 100 block of Encino Vista, Kerrville – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kelby Neal Combs, 300 block of Bearsprings Trl., Pipe Creek – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Tasha Marie "Dodd" Rodriguez, 400 block of Josephine St., Kerrville – Failure of a sex offender to comply with registration.
• Dustin Lane Paul Duran, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana in a drug-free zone, manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Charles Alejandro Flores, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Dr., Kerrville – Obstruction or retaliation.
• Tammie Lynn Galloway-Gardner, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Aaron Dion Glover, 7700 block of Gallant Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, two counts manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Joshua Michael Gomez, Sr., unit block of Jacks Dr. S, Kerrville - Failure of a sex offender to comply with registration.
• Jose Cecilio Guia-Guia, 2000 block of Blue Ridge, Ingram – Sexual assault of a child.
• Kyle Edward Holmes, 500 block of Vista, Odem, Texas - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Angelina Mercedes Medina, 400 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jesse Franklin Penton, 100 block of Daniel Ln., Center Point – Three counts of failure of a sex offender to comply with registration.
• Bruno Pina, 1000 block of County Rd. 20, Lamesa, Texas – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cesar Misael Ramirez-Rendon, 100 block of E Davis St., Kerrville – Sexual assault of a child.
• Clay Aaron Roberts, 400 block of Main St., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose Roberto Robles, 400 block of Lawson St., Kerrville – Indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Dustin Ray Whitlock, 300 block of N Mountain Rd., Rio Frio – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Henry Lee Ybarra, 100 block of Ute Trl., Kerrville – Two counts of manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.