Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 300 block of Riverside Dr., Ingram, on May 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3000 block of Nichols St. on May 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on May 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1200 block of Park St. on May 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on May 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on May 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Water St. on May 19.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 100 block of G St. on May 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on May 22.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for three counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify and impersonation with fugitive intent, and a felony warrant from another agency, on a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on May 18.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1100 block of Norfolk Ln. on May 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 22.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 1400 block of Park St. on May 17.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order in the 1000 block of Donna Kay Dr. on May 17.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 300 block of W Main St. on May 20.
• KPD filed a case of family violence Class C assault, and theft of property between $100-$750, in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on May 20.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on May 22.
Burglaries
• An arrest was made for burglary of motor vehicles, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 200 block of Jefferson St. on May 19.
• An arrest was made for burglary of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, failure to identify with fugitive intent, and swindling, in the 300 block of Main St. on May 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on May 17.
• An arrest was made for credit card abuse in the 400 block of Beech St. on May 18.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 700 block of Earl Garrett on May 19.
• An arrest was made for Class C Misdemeanor theft in the 300 block of Main St. on May 20.
• An arrest was made for theft of services less than $100, evading arrest, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 21.
• KPD is investigating purse snatching between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on May 21.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 21.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and hindering apprehension of a known sex offender, in the 600 block of Webster Ave. on May 16.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on May 16.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on May 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 300 block of Mae Dr. on May 18.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo path on May 19.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 19.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 20.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 22.
• An arrest was made for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on May 22.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 20.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 1700 block of Foothills Dr. on May 18.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 21.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 21.
• An arrest was made for a city ordinance violation, and failure to identify giving false information, on a suspicious person call in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on May 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.