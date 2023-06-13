• Estevan Adrian Alvarez, 1000 block of Frydek Rd., Sealey, Texas – Failure to identify giving false information. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Harold Bittle, 1600 block of Woodside Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jacob Ray Brown, 2100 block of Waterfront Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $0 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $521.
• Pablo Cruces-Gonzales, 100 block of Corbin Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Dorinda Marie Gallegos, 11900 block of Luckey View, San Antonio – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Robert Jack Jones, 4000 block of County Rd. 348, Brazoria, Texas – Two counts of theft of property between $100-$750. $450 fine, five days in jail and court costs of $670.
• Blake Russell Marshall, 3000 block of Hwy. 41, Mountain Home – Assault by contact. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Filiberto Martinez-Ramirez, 100 block of Cub Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Tamara Joy McCracken, 400 block of Rim Rock Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Ronny Allen Parrish, 100 block of Chole Way, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine, 18 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• James Bryan Reynolds, 100 block of Poolside, Canyon Lake, Texas – Speeding. $250 fine and court costs of $144.
• Norma Jean Robinson, 600 block of Sawmill Rd., Camp Verde – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Dionicio Alejandro Zamora, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
