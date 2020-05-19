Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Wigwam Ln. on May 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Goat Creek Rd. on May 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on May 12.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication and an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of W Water St. on May 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on May 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on May 15.
• An arrest was made at a disabled vehicle for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on May 17.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of E Main St. on May 11.
• An arrest was made, at a traffic accident involving injury, for possession or use of inhalant paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on May 16.
• A warrant arrest was made, with possession of less than 1 gm of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on May 17.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2800 block of Nichols St. on May 12.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on May 14.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1300 block of Donna Kay Dr. on May 14.
• KPD is investigating indecent exposure in the 800 block of Guadalupe St. on May 14.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on May 15.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd on May 15.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1400 block of Ford St. on May 15.
• A warrant arrest was made, with family violence causing bodily injury, terroristic threat, and threat to publish intimate visual material, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on May 15.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 700 block of Clay St. on May 16.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of vehicles in the 400 block of Thompson Dr. on May 11.
• Burglary of a residence was reported in the 100 block of Box Elder Dr. on May 11.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use of less than five identifying items in the 100 block of E Main St. on May 12.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 14.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 17.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Upper St. on May 17.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed charges for interfering with an emergency call in the 200 block of E Davis St. on May 11.
• An arrest was made for silent abusive calls to 911 service in the 800 block of Bow Ln. on May 12.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 5100 block of Hwy. 27 on May 13.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Clay St. on May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.