Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Guillermo Aguirre Barajas and Carina Boites Limon, June 27.
• Robert Ord Phillips and Mary Louise Young, June 28.
• James Patrick Horrall and Kristie Marie Smith, June 28.
• Emilio Ledesma and Bethany Brown, June 30.
• Emily Marie Thomas-Hood and Bridget Renae Ellithorp Land, June 30.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Bobbi Jane Saenz of San Diego, Calif. and Samuel Ernesto Acosta of Kerrville, June 24.
• Reyna Flores of Ingram and Gaspar Flores of Kerrville, June 24.
• Lacy Nicole Frondorf and Gregory Edwin Frondorf of Corpus Christi, Texas, June 28.
